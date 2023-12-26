Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Shop Sustainably in Denver by Going to the City’s 10 Best Thrift Stores Thrift shopping is always a unique experience, no matter where you are. Here are the 10 best thrifting spots to explore in Denver. By Eva Hagan Dec. 26 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Shopping can be a great way to explore a new place, or even where you live. However, shopping can have some environmental consequences while also emptying your wallet. This is where thrifting comes in. You can thrift almost anything these days, and unless you are in a vintage store, most items can be bought for a pretty good price.

Denver is the perfect place to find new secondhand treasures, and Colorado's capital city has everything from an upscale luxury vintage store to large bargain outlets. So, here are the best thrift stores in Denver.

Strawberry Mountain

At 825 Santa Fe Drive, Strawberry Mountain is not your average thrift store. All sales are made by appointment, which you can book through a link on its website and Instagram. In other words, this store is for the serious thrifters who probably already know what they are looking for.

Assistance League of Denver Thrift Shop

Located at 6265 East Evans Avenue Suite 8, the Assistance League of Denver Thrift Shop is a donation store run by volunteers. All the proceeds go to philanthropic programs such as Assistance League Schools, Operation School Bell, Hospital Equipment Lending Program, and more.

Mercer Place

At 1388 South Broadway, Mercer Place brands itself as “Denver’s Premier Resale Boutique.” This store is not your usual rows of clothing racks and definitely gives more of a vintage store vibe, so expect prices to be a bit higher than your average secondhand shop.

Kouture Consignment

Located at 300 Josephine St 120, Kouture Consignment is a luxury resale store that exclusively sells women’s clothing; however, anyone can shop here! Because this store does sell luxury items, its prices remain relatively high.

Clotheshorse

At 4232 Tennyson Street, Clotheshorse is a great thrift store for when you are shopping for clothes, but don’t know exactly what you want. Clotheshorse has quality items from classic retail brands like Old Navy and Gap, and also designer picks in the mix. This is another store that sells only women’s clothing, but don’t let that stop you from shopping!

Atomic Salvage

At 1309 North Marion St, Atomic Salvage is a spot for finding clothing that no one else has. The store sells vintage picks, as well as upcycled creations.

The Vintage Label

Located at 1635 17th St, The Vintage Label sells designer vintage clothing. This is more of a high-end store, and it even offers a white-glove concierge service.

The Ten Penny Store

At 250 North Broadway 110, The Ten Penny Store is a place to find causal vintage clothing and old records. In other words, if you are looking funky T-shirt, you can find one here.

Regal Vintage

Located at 1866 South Broadway, Regal Vintage is a store for more eclectic finds. You can find anything from a band T-shirt to a flapper girl dress to a bedazzled cowboy hat here.

The Common Collective