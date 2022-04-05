If You’re Visiting San Diego, You Must Visit These Thrift Stores

Whether you've lived in San Diego your entire life, or if you're simply paying a visit to the California city, you might be interested in checking out the thrift store scene. The beach town is home to a wide range of stylish folk, which inevitably results in some pretty incredible thrifty finds.

That said, we've rounded up several of our favorite San Diego thrift stores, so you can dress like a local secondhand — we're already planning our next trip.