If You’re Visiting San Diego, You Must Visit These Thrift Stores

If You’re Visiting San Diego, You Must Visit These Thrift StoresBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Apr. 5 2022, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Whether you've lived in San Diego your entire life, or if you're simply paying a visit to the California city, you might be interested in checking out the thrift store scene. The beach town is home to a wide range of stylish folk, which inevitably results in some pretty incredible thrifty finds.
That said, we've rounded up several of our favorite San Diego thrift stores, so you can dress like a local secondhand — we're already planning our next trip.
Team Amvets Thrift Store
Team Amvets Thrift Store at 3441 Sutherland Street is a haven for secondhand clothing. Although many say in their reviews that it's hard to find specific things, as the store is filled to the brim with racks on top of racks of clothing, it's definitely a good place to find an inexpensive diamond in the rough. And the bargains are seriously to die for — trust us on this one.
Home Start Thrift Boutique
Described by one Google Review user as "not your typical thrift store," Home Start Thrift Boutique at 3611 Adams Avenue offers an incredible selection of high-end secondhand clothes, homemade candles, and more. The proceeds go to single moms who are in need of financial aid, so it's definitely shopping for a cause. Needless to say, we're definitely big fans.
Rock Thrift Store
Rock Thrift Store, located at 3603 Camino Del Rio W., is considered to be a high-end Christian thrift store that sells a wide variety of clothes, shoes, and accessories. One Google Review reads: "The clothes and shoes have a great variety in sizes, styles, and colors." So if variety is what you seek, it might be the destination of your next shopping spree.
The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center
The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center on Sports Arena Boulevard sells everything from clothes, to home goods, to books — at super affordable prices. One person on Google Reviews described it as a "good thrift store not too full of junk," which is generally a good sign, especially because oftentimes, it can be difficult to find good quality clothes secondhand, at a decent price point.
Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center
While it's obviously a chain, the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center at 343 16th Street is notorious its wide variety of secondhand finds. One Google Reviewer put it best: "Very well stocked, purchased a few name brand items, also the staff is wonderful," so it's certainly worth looking into, if you're in the area.
OB Thrift Store
OB Thrift Store at 4927 Newport Avenue is a super small business that offers antiques and secondhand clothes alike. The store accepts donations, and has been a staple in the Ocean Beach area for a long time now.
Honest Thrift Studio
Honest Thrift Studio at 2609 Congress Street is deceptively small — although the storefront isn't quite as large as the other on this list, it packs in a wide range of goodies with a big selection and super affordable prices. And there's a shop dog, if you're a canine enthusiast, too.
Father Joe's Villages Thrift Store & Donation Center
Father Joe's Villages Thrift Store & Donation Center at 1457 University Avenue prides itself on selling affordable clothing, furniture, and home goods with regular stock changes. Not everything is used — just previously owned — and all proceeds go to homeless communities in San Diego.
