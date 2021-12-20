Thrift N' Tell’s Iesha Gilchrist on Thrifting Your Holiday Gifts This Year (Exclusive)

Gilchrist spoke with us on behalf of her partnership with Facebook Marketplace, for which she's taken to Instagram to show off her greatest thrifted finds. From high-end heels to a cozy cardigan, she's found some incredible secondhand pieces that will make her friends and family very happy.

"Knowing that the holiday season is one of the biggest shopping moments of the year, it’s important to me to encourage others to do so sustainably," Gilchrist explains.