Is Emma Watson Vegan? Here’s Everything We Know About the Star’s Diet and Lifestyle

There isn't much evidence Emma Watson maintains a vegan diet.

Published Aug. 13 2024, 1:04 p.m. ET

Source: Getty Images

Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on Sept. 15, 2022 in New York City.

The Harry Potter franchise has produced many actors who are passionate about the planet. For an activist as enthusiastic and accomplished as Emma Watson — who spoke on a COP26 panel alongside Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, and others — many fans are wondering if she maintains a vegan diet.

There may be Swiftie-esque clues scattered about that fans have pieced together regarding Watson's diet, but is the actress vegan? Here's what we know about Watson's diet and how she contributes to the planet's well-being.

Is Emma Watson vegan?

Emma Watson speaks during a Q&A at the premiere of "We Dare to Dream" at Cineworld Leicester Square in Nov. 2023 in London.
Source: Getty Images

Per LiveKindly, Watson is not vegan, no matter how much fans wish her diet matched her activism and progressive values.

As fashion website WTVOX notes, Watson is a vocal supporter of animal welfare and cruelty-free products, but she does not maintain a diet free of animal-based foods.

In June 2020, the Italian news website La Conceria reported that Watson was named to the global luxury brand Kering's Chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors. In the story, Watson was described as "a vegan public personality" though the news release from Kering only cited Watson's commitment to sustainable fashion and her support of the Good On You mobile app.

It appears Watson's foray into vegan values extends mostly to her fashion choices. She has supported vegan fashion brands at movie premieres, including donning Stella McCartney jackets and dresses.

What we know about Emma Watson’s diet:

"I eat green things now!" the actress wrote on Instagram on her 33rd birthday in April 2023. This claim, followed by the green plant emoji that typically accompanies vegan captions on social media, prompted Vegan First to implore Watson to go all the way and adopt a vegan diet.

In past years, Watson has chosen not to label her diet, and has described enjoying meals with animal-based ingredients. Per an interview with Marie Claire:

  • Watson said "Warm chocolate chip banana bread with milk is the best thing ever."
  • Regarding her go-to menu: "Mexican food. I make a really amazing egg tortilla in the morning. It's my special thing. I make guacamole, salsa, and scrambled eggs, and then I cook the tortilla."
Additionally, per Teen Vogue, Watson has in the past eaten pizza after sleeping through a Vanity Fair party and celebrated her 18th birthday with a breakfast featuring Nutella.

She also consumes "An English breakfast — sausages, baked beans," to cure hangovers, per Delish, and eats at New York City's La Esquina to satisfy her Mexican food cravings, according to HuffPost.

Emma Watson has a history of sustainability and environmental activism.

Emma Watson shakes the hand of Emmanuel Macron during the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council in Paris in Feb. 2019.
Source: Getty Images

As Emily Chan has written for British Vogue, Watson's activism supporting eco-friendly fashion choices is prolific.

From her support of the fair trade brand People Tree at age 19 to wearing a Calvin Klein gown comprised of recycled plastic at the 2016 Met Gala, the moniker of "sustainability trailblazer," per Vogue, is apt.

As SuperHuman Race notes, Watson was a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, supported the Green Carpet Challenge to endorse more sustainable fashion choices at red carpet events, and is consistently recognized for using her voice and platform to advocate for sustainable fashion brands and planet-friendly policies.

Latest Veganism News and Updates

