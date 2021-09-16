These Brutal Cosmetic Testing Methods Are Why We Need Cruelty-Free Makeup

Animal testing has been a hot topic for many years — some argue that it’s necessary for making cosmetics safe for human use, while other, more rational minds attest that such testing is unnecessarily cruel and ineffective. Even if your opinion lies somewhere in the middle, learning exactly how makeup is tested on animals might help you understand just how inhumane the process truly is.

How is makeup tested on animals?

According to Fine, the most common animal "test subjects" for cosmetics include mice, rats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. The testing is conducted to determine the toxicity of a product, and to observe any skin or eye irritation. Some of them wind up severely injured by this testing methodology, and sometimes, the reaction is so severe that it can result in death.

Testing methods vary based on the animal. According to Cruelty-Free International, guinea pigs are shaved, before they're smothered with cosmetic compounds, to see if there is any allergic reaction. Rats, on the other hand, are forced to eat or inhale active cosmetic ingredients. They, too, have the potentially toxic compounds rubbed into their skin, often for up to three months. Pregnant rats are subjected to the same tests and are then euthanized with their unborn babies after about 21 days.

Source: Getty Images

Mice undergo almost the exact same abuse as rats and guinea pigs, on their ears. According to Cruelty-Free International, rabbits are also exposed to the same compounds as the others, but because they are somewhat hardier, they are forced to take this abuse for a minimum of 28 days and up to 90. Pregnant rabbits and their offspring are also euthanized after testing.

Dog and cat cosmetic testing is rare these days, but scientists used to use kittens in parasitic testing until the process was outlawed. As you may have noticed, animals that don’t perish throughout the testing process are typically killed afterwards, often in inhumane ways and without any form of pain relief.

Source: Getty Images