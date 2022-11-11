Is Jennifer Aniston Vegan? A Look Into the Star's Lifestyle

In Jennifer Aniston’s new interview with Allure, it seems that the star enjoys a nice homemade shake. Allure describes the random ingredients: powders, nuts, something that’s ground-up, a banana, shavings of some sort, and of course, chocolate.

Without the specifics, the recipe sounds like it could be plant-based — is Jennifer Aniston vegan? Luckily, we have enough information to get to the bottom of things.