The Adorable Reason Why Your Dog Stretches When He Sees You Your excited pup is probably preparing for a period of play time when they greet you. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 26 2024, 4:50 p.m. ET

Understanding your dog's behavior is a crucial component to supporting your pup's overall health and bonding more deeply with them. Experts say that what seems like unusual, silly, or fascinating physical behavior may have a scientific explanation. For example, when dogs adorably stretch when they see you after a period of absence.

There's a reason that certain yoga poses — such as Downward Dog — are named after canine behavior. With that in mind, keep reading to better understand why dogs intelligently do this stretch before seeing their humans and how you can best support your dog's well-being.

Why do dogs stretch when they see you?

There are several healthy reasons why a dog might stretch when they see you. According to veterinarian Wailani Sung, MS, PhD, DVM, DACVB in PetMD by Chewy, if your dog stretches when they greet you, they might be preparing themselves for playtime if they have learned that you like to be active with them upon returning home.

While it's likely that your dog is also enjoying the physical benefits of stretching, Dr. Sung believes that your dog may have learned stretching elicits positive responses. This is especially true if you tend to use gentle language or act excited upon greeting your stretching dog.

Per Newsweek, stretching your hand out to pet your dog might be the "cue" that reinforces their desire to stretch. According to Rover, stretching indicates your dog is saying "hello" back to you, and your pup is much less likely to perform a stretch in the presence of a stranger. (Other experts, though, say that dogs may stretch to signal to strangers that they are not a threat — and it may even be an act of submission.)

It's important to note, per Dr. Sung, that dogs experiencing physical discomfort may also perform a stretch like this to relieve pain. If you suspect your dog is stretching more frequently than usual or behaving strangely and might be in pain, consult with a veterinarian as soon as possible to rule out illness and other sources of physical discomfort.

Why do dogs stretch their back legs?

According to veterinarian Emma Milne, BVSC, FRCVS for Hill's Pet Nutrition, your dog might be stretching their hind legs for innocuous reasons, such as being bored. However, there may be more serious underlying issues at play, which require careful attention and veterinarian intervention to ensure your dog doesn't experience further injury and massive pain.