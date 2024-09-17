Home > Small Changes > Pets Dogs Make Adorable Kicks When They're Pet in the Right Place — Here's Why Dogs don't intentionally kick with glee — it's part of their instinct. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 17 2024, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: Victor G/Unsplash

If you're a pet parent, you're likely familiar with the experience of getting (gently) kicked while giving your pup a good scratching. Whether it's from hitting that good spot right between their two back legs, or else an over-excited pooch who can't stop themselves from getting a little too frisky during a belly scratch, some pups can't help but kick their legs while getting pet.

As it turns out, the reason they do this may have more to do with how they're being touched than where. Keep reading to learn more, including why your dog kicks when you scratch them.

Why do dogs kick when you scratch them?

It always gets a laugh out of my kids when we're petting our dog and we discover his "tickle spot." It's sweet to watch him scratch along with us as we're petting him, almost like he wants to get in on the fun as well. But, according to experts, he may not be trying to help relieve his itch.

According to Popular Science, the "dog scratch reflex" is a survival instinct. Essentially, thanks to nerves connected to the spinal cord, when the nerves are activated (say, by a fly landing on them or a tickle from their favorite human) it triggers a response, which leads a dog to kick. Lore Haug, a veterinarian and animal behavior expert for Texas Veterinary Behavior Services, informed Popular Science that the instinct was a way for animals to protect themselves against ticks or other unwelcome bugs that could carry diseases.

While your dog may love you and enjoy being pet, their brain is hardwired to try and remove whatever is touching them before it has a chance to bite. That said, each dog is different, and if your petting seems to cause your dog distress, or else they begin to show body language indicating they aren't enjoying themselves — like baring teeth, growling, or turning away — it's time to stop.

Why do dogs kick after they poop?

If you've noticed your dog doing a little post-poo kick after they've finished doing their business in the yard, you may be curious about the reasoning. According to PetMD, it's likely that your dog is trying to send a message to other animals in the area with this little dance move. Dogs kick their back legs after using the bathroom for several different reasons, including trying to get any possible traces of waste from their legs after they're done.