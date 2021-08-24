A Complete Guide to Which Types of Bones Dogs Can and Cannot Eat

Rawhide bones , which are made out of dried animal skins, are a popular puppy snack — though they aren't always the safest option. According to Outward Hound, some rawhides inevitably come into contact with salmonella , so it's important to observe any recalls made by the FDA, as this can harm both you and your pup.

If the rawhide isn't tough enough for your dog's chewing habits, they can also break down and form a blockage in the intestines or esophagus. And, if it's too tough, it can break your dog's teeth.

For any of these, though, we'd advise consulting your vet first — every pup is different!