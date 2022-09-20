Is Your Pup a Picky Eater? Here’s What You, as a Pet Parent, Should Do

As a pet parent, your pup has likely rejected their food at some point or another, whether they weren't feeling well or simply in the mood to eat. And in the back of our minds, we're always a little worried.

If this happens more often than not, you may be dealing with a picky-eating dog. And while there's no easy answer, there are a few ways to approach the situation at hand, to ensure your pup is getting the nutrients they need.