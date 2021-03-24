Counting Down the 6 Best Brands of Ethical Dog Food

Many vegan or zero-waste pet parents choose to go the vegan route for their pups, and can easily find ethical brands that meet that criteria. But what happens if you need to feed your dog a meat-based dog food? Up until very recently, dog food was only ever made of the most offal ingredients imaginable, but that isn’t always a bad thing where sustainability is concerned. There is a wide range of ethical dog food brands out there that are both sustainable and good for your pet.