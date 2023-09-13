Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Plenty of Concerns Surround Red Dye No. 40 — Here's a List of Foods Without It Many foods contain artificial colors, including red dye No. 40. Avoiding dyes takes effort, but this list of food without red dye No. 40 can help. By Kate Underwood Sep. 13 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images In 2015, Kraft stopped using synthetic dyes in its mac and cheese products.

One of the controversial food additives that is permitted in the U.S. is artificial coloring, in particular red dye No. 40. Dyes are added to a plethora of packaged foods in the U.S., but some studies have indicated adverse health effects from consuming red dye No. 40. Trying to avoid red dye No. 40 can be a bit of a minefield, unfortunately.

For those who have health concerns around red dye No. 40, especially parents of young children, we've compiled a list of various packaged foods without red dye No. 40. Many of the brands on this list use only natural food dyes, such as those made from fruits and vegetables. And as a bonus, products that are free of synthetic dyes are often free from other potential allergens as well.

What is red dye No. 40 and why are people concerned?

As Healthline notes, red dye No. 40 is a synthetic color additive (food dye) that's made from petroleum. The FDA has approved it for food and beverage use. Other organizations including the World Health Organization, the EPA, and the Food and Agriculture Organization don't believe red dye No. 40 is a health concern. However, the European Union requires a health warning label on products with red dye No. 40, per Verywell Health.

Some studies have shown a link between consumption of red dye No. 40 and health problems such as allergies, migraine, ADHD, and behavioral changes, per Healthline. The FDA explains that it approves of food dyes with specific guidelines as to the maximum safe amount, types of foods they can be added to, and how foods with dyes must be labeled.

According to the FDA, "The totality of scientific evidence indicates that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives, but some evidence suggests that certain children may be sensitive to them." Therefore, it's up to the consumer or parent to determine whether to eliminate or limit red dye No. 40.

Here's a list of foods without red dye No. 40.

Here's a variety of snacks, drinks, and more that are totally free of red dye No. 40: Annie's Homegrown snack bars, crackers, fruit tape, and more

Smart Sweets snacks

Unreal Chocolate Gems

Lärabar Fruit and Nut Bars

MadeGood Star Puffed Crackers

Bare Snacks Banana Chips, Simply Red Apple Chips, Toasted Coconut Chips

Pirate's Booty chips

Cape Cod chips

Kashi cereals

Kraft Mac & Cheese

Cascadian Farm Organic cereals

Chex cereals

Nature Valley snack bars

Simply Doritos Organic White Cheddar Flavored Tortilla Chips

Simply Cheetos

Simply Smartfood White Cheddar

Back to Nature crackers

Mott's fruit flavored snacks

Black Forest fruit snacks and gummies

Natural Candy Store candies

Hint flavored waters

Capri Sun drink pouches

Pure Leaf Real Brewed Tea Raspberry

Bolthouse Farms salad dressings

Tessemae's salad dressings

Primal Kitchen salad dressings

BodyArmor Lyte sports drink

Skratch Labs sports hydration mixes

Nuun Sport hydration tablets

Superieur Electrolytes sports drink mix

Ultima Replenisher sports drink powder

Zico sports drinks.

Here are some tips for avoiding red dye No. 40.

This list should help you avoid red dye No. 40 when it comes to processed, packaged foods, but you can also minimize consumption of the additive in other ways.