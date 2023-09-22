Home > Small Changes > Pets How to Clean Dog Toys: A Guide to Keeping Your Pet’s Favorite Items Germ-Free Cleaning dog toys is simple. Stuffed toys can be tossed into the washer, and rubber, plastic, and nylon toys can be scrubbed right in the sink. By Rayna Skiver Sep. 22 2023, Published 4:32 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

The Gist: Unwashed dog toys can harbor loads of bacteria, viruses, and diseases.

Washing your dog's toys at least once a week can help keep your pet healthy and safe.

While some toys can be tossed right into the washer, others should be washed by hand.

Pet parents have a lot of responsibilities. To keep our furry friends happy and healthy, we have to undertake many different tasks, including learning how to clean dog toys.

Cleaning your dog’s bed, food bowls, and any blankets they favor is probably already on your to-do list, but washing their toys might fall by the wayside. Practicing the most efficient cleaning methods can help you seamlessly add it to your routine.

Why should you clean dog toys?

Source: ISTOCK

A thorough cleaning might be more work, but it’s definitely worth it. Not only does it make the toys look better, but it’s also actually important for your dog’s health. Dirty toys create the perfect home for bacteria and diseases like kennel cough, according to Outward Hound. A little scrubbing can make this problem go away!

How often to clean dog toys:

Source: ISTOCK

You don’t have to do a massive deep clean of your dog’s toys every single day. Toys that are played with most often should be thoroughly washed once a week, according to Country Living. If you have a busier schedule, aim for a solid deep cleaning at least twice a month, with regular rinsing in between.

Establishing a washing routine is a great way to keep dog toys safe from bacteria and a lot less smelly. Just like our own beloved belongings, we want to take good care of our dog’s well-loved stuffed animals and chew toys so that they last as long as possible.

How to clean dog toys in the washing machine:

Source: ISTOCK

Typically, a washing machine is the most effective way to clean stuffed toys. Best practices include removing loose debris before washing, using a pet-safe, nontoxic detergent, putting toys into a mesh laundry bag, and choosing the gentle or delicate cycle, according to Preventive Vet.

In most cases, stuffed toys should be washed in hot water — this helps get rid of any pesky viruses or bacteria. The only time cold water should be used is when you’re cleaning toys with plastic pieces, glue, or squeakers.

After washing, the toys must dry completely. Those without plastic pieces can be thrown in the dryer on the lowest heat. If some of the toys are unable to withstand heat, air drying is a suitable alternative.

How to clean dog toys with vinegar:

Source: ISTOCK

For toys that don’t have to go in the washer — those made with plastic, nylon, or rubber — you can soak them right in the sink.

You should start this process by cleaning off any excess or loose dirt or debris from the toys. Once you’ve finished prepping them, you can place them in a sink with hot water and unscented, pet-safe soap. Use a brush or a rag to scrub them clean.