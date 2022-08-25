Green Matters
Kittens in laundry basket
Source: Getty Images

Check Out These Pet-Safe Cleaning Products for Your Home

Keeping a household clean is one of adulthood's most daunting tasks, especially with work and prior commitments keeping you running out the door. Being neat and tidy is made even more difficult by the presence of dogs or cats, who are so adorable it's easy to shrug off the shedding, vomiting, peeing, and more.

These pet-safe cleaning products are three-in-one: cruelty-free, safe for your pets, and perfect for keeping your house in order.

Puppy in a bathtub.
Source: Getty Images

Bean & Lily Floor Cleaner

Bean & Lily Floor Cleaner is a multi-purpose floor cleaner that works on surfaces such as wood, stone, rubber, cork, ceramic, laminate, and vinyl. The company is not only cruelty-free and pet safe but also claims to be eco-friendly. The company's motto is "Do the job, do no harm."

Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner.
Source: Better Life

Like its fellows on this list, Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner boasts of being cruelty-free, pet safe, and eco-friendly. Additionally, the website suggests that like certain sunscreens, Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner is also kind to marine life such as coral. Better Life also notes that its products are created using solar power for an eco-friendly product from start to finish!

Biokleen Carpet and Rug Shampoo

Biokleen Carpet and Rug Shampoo is safe on all washable fibers, according to its website, and created without harsh chemicals and with biodegradable ingredients. Not only cruelty-free, pet-safe, and eco-friendly, Biokleen's Carpet and Rug Shampoo is designed to eliminate any unwanted pet odors.

Rocco & Roxie Enzyme Non-Toxic Odor and Stain Remover

Rocco & Roxie Enzyme Non-Toxic Odor and Stain Remover.
Source: Rocco & Roxie

Whether you live in a home with a litter box or the world's stinkiest socks, Rocco & Roxie Enzyme Non-Toxic Odor and Stain Remover promises to make all stains and odors disappear. The product also promises to discourage pets from repeat accidents in the same place and can be used on pet bedding, travel items, car interiors, and more. Like the others on this list, Rocco & Roxie's product is cruelty-free, kid and pet friendly, and eco-friendly.

ECOS Furniture Polish

For all wooden surfaces that need polishing, look to ECOS Furniture Polish. The company's products are cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and safe for pets, so your furry friend's favorite napping place on the floor or the table is protected. ECOS also makes specialty pet products such as grooming spray, litter deodorizer, pet shampoo, and more.

Vinegar and baking soda

Baking soda on spoon.
Source: Getty Images

If you're a traditionalist or on a tight budget, there's nothing that works better in tandem than a little white vinegar and baking soda. Combine the two with lemon for a citrusy, all-natural stain remover and general cleaner. While baking soda and vinegar are non-toxic to animals, if dogs consume straight baking soda, they may end up with an upset tummy, so be careful when you're cleaning!

