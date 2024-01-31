Home > Small Changes > Pets Are Garbanzo Beans Good for Dogs? Weighing the Pros and Cons of This Tasty Treat Are garbanzo beans good for dogs? Your sweet furry friend can eat these legumes — in moderation. Here's what to know. By Jamie Bichelman Jan. 31 2024, Published 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The urge to share a snack with your doggy companion is a strong one (especially if they follow you everywhere, including the kitchen) and for many who enjoy the benefits of aquafaba, it's natural to wonder if garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, are good for dogs.

Below, we explore if garbanzo beans are truly part of a healthy diet for dogs, the proper way to prepare them, and what else to know to keep your pup safe.

Source: Getty Images

Can dogs eat garbanzo beans, aka chickpeas?

Garbanzo beans are also known as chickpeas, depending on one's language background; either way, the power-packed bean appears to be healthy for dogs. According to the trained chef and YouTuber Barking Good Chef, dogs can eat garbanzo beans. These beans are an affordable and nutritious addition to a dog's diet with several benefits.

Chickpeas can be a versatile addition to a well-researched and healthy meal for those like Barking Good Chef who make DIY homemade meals for their dogs. However, chickpeas can not be a dog's only source of nutrition. According to a Purina article, beans "should never be more than 10 percent of your dog's daily calorie intake. " Because chickpeas have a high caloric value, monitoring and managing a dog's intake is essential to its health and weight.

Source: Getty Images

Are garbanzo beans good for dogs?

Just because a certain food is safely edible for a dog doesn't equate to it being good for them. The question you may be wondering is if garbanzo beans are actually a healthy addition to a dog's diet, and it appears that they are.

According to The Dodo, the high fiber content in garbanzo beans may aid their GI health and help them feel fuller after eating. This may come as a relief to some pet parents whose dogs continue searching for food and lick their bowls even after finishing their food.

It's important to note, according to a MasterClass article, that while the amazing bean can promote a healthy digestive system and regulate your dog's bowel movements, it is necessary to avoid canned chickpeas with with added salt and preservatives. Otherwise, the healthy tummy benefits are moot, and your dog may instead experience distress.

Source: Getty Images

Here's how to prepare garbanzo beans for dogs.

Per MasterClass, raw chickpeas should be cooked plain without any seasonings. Even though additions like onion and garlic may help amplify a dish for humans, dogs digest those differently, per the American Kennel Club, meaning garlic is toxic to dogs. Purina likewise advises that uncooked chickpeas "are almost indigestible" to dogs, and it is suggested that beans be soaked in plain water before cooking to aid in the digestion process.