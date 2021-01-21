7 All-Natural Dog Foods to Keep Your Pup Healthy

For a grain-free all-natural option, Wellness CORE Natural is a perfectly healthy choice. Made without artificial coloring, flavors, preservatives, fillers, and meat byproducts, Wellness CORE features 44 percent high-quality protein ingredients and help your pup develop muscle and a shinier coat, thanks to omega fatty acids such as flaxseed and salmon oil.

Wellness CORE is a budget-friendly option — one bag is just under $40 — however, it’s important to note that the first three ingredients in this formula are deboned turkey, turkey meal, and chicken meal. While we don’t love to see the “meals” on there, especially so high up on the ingredient list, the ingredients are all-in-all better than some of the other options on the shelves – especially for this price.

Your pup is bound to love any of these natural dog food options. Bone appétit.