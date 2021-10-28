The Scientific Reason Why Autumn Leaves Change Colors

If you live in a temperate climate zone, you’re likely accustomed to the autumn shift of green foliage into brilliant reds, sunny yellows, vibrant oranges, and deep purples. This phenomenon may seem commonplace to some people, but many city and coastal dwellers are not used to seeing this yearly change, and will travel miles to see it for themselves.

But why do leaves change colors in the autumn, and why is it only some that undergo this incredible transformation?