Should You Be Raking Your Leaves? Here’s the Most Sustainable Way to Handle Them

One of the greatest autumnal pastimes as a kid living in the suburbs was — without a doubt — raking all of the fallen leaves from the lawn into piles, and diving into them. Now, as an adult who has an undying appreciation for composting and a burning desire to help out the environment, however, I can't help but wonder: should we be raking our leaves, or is there a better way to manage our yards and gardens until springtime rolls around?