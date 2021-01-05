Overly Vocal Feline? Here's Why Your Cat Meows so Much

A house cat might meow more if there are changes to their environment, like a move, or if a new arrival is present. This could be another cat, another pet, or a new baby. In most cases, the cat’s increased meowing may indicate that they want attention. They want you to feed them, let them out, or pet them. They might just need comfort. Unfortunately, the more you enable them by giving in to the behavior, the more they’ll probably meow.