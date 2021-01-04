Which Cereals Are Vegan? A List of Our Sugary and Healthy Plant-Based Favorites

Whether you're looking to participate in Veganuary, or if you're simply looking to cut back on animal products this year, breakfast is an easy place to start when transitioning to a plant-based diet. For those of us who need a quick bite before work or school, cereal is often the most convenient option out there, and luckily, there are many vegan cereals on the market, some of which you probably didn't even realize were vegan — take a look at just a few of our favorites.