For 136 Years, Groundhog Day’s Punxsutawney Phil Has Been Kept in Captivity

On Groundhog Day every year, a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is presented before the public, and a group of fully grown men with access to meteorology reports look for his shadow to determine the next six weeks of weather.

There’s sure a lot of pressure on the innocent groundhog during those few minutes every year — but where does Punxsutawney Phil live year-round? While many may assume he is treated like an absolute king, animal lovers may find the truth a bit disappointing. Here’s what we know about the famous groundhog’s lifestyle, plus the details on his 2022 weather prediction.