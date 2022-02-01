Wild Crows Are Cleaning Up Littered Cigarette Butts in Sweden

If the makers of The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening are looking for some inspiration for a sequel, the following story might just be compelling enough to get Moira Rose on board.

In Sweden, a startup has trained the local wild crows to pick up cigarette butts that have been littered around the city. If successful, this project will certainly have benefits for the local community and environment — but does it present any ethical issues? Here’s the full story.