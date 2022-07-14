Protein Powders for Building Muscle, Losing Weight, or Simply Staying Fit

If you've been following a plant-based lifestyle for a while now, chances are you've heard quite a bit of unsolicited advice about "not getting enough protein." However, that is very rarely the case for vegans and vegetarians.

Unless you're mainly sticking to pasta or green salad, you're likely doing what you can to get the proper amount of protein. And if you're looking to add more to your diet, here are the best plant-based protein powders for building muscle, losing weight, or for staying fit.