Protein Powders for Building Muscle, Losing Weight, or Simply Staying Fit
If you've been following a plant-based lifestyle for a while now, chances are you've heard quite a bit of unsolicited advice about "not getting enough protein." However, that is very rarely the case for vegans and vegetarians.
Unless you're mainly sticking to pasta or green salad, you're likely doing what you can to get the proper amount of protein. And if you're looking to add more to your diet, here are the best plant-based protein powders for building muscle, losing weight, or for staying fit.
If you've been invested in the world of health and nutrition for a while now, you're probably aware that not all protein powder is plant-based. Some types contain whey, while others contain eggs, casein, or even powdered beef (gross!).
Plant-based protein powder, on the other hand, contains nutrients such as like pea, rice, or soy protein, depending on your goals and preferences. And just like any other type of protein powder, it tends to come in a variety of tasty flavors.
These are the best protein powders for building muscle:
NOW Foods' Soy Protein Isolate
According to TANITA, there are a few different types of plant-based proteins that are considered to be ideal for those looking to build muscle — and one those happens to be soy protein.
NOW FOODS has been making a wide range of supplements and protein powders for several years, and the brand's Soy Protein Isolate is the perfect addition to your post-workout regime. Make it into a shake, or even add it to pancake batter, for a smooth recovery.
Green Boy Products' Mung Bean Protein Powder
While you may have had limited encounters with mung beans, they are considered to be a solid source of protein, especially for those looking to beef up, as per TANITA.
Green Boy Products' Mung Bean Protein is not only plant-based, but it's also free of artificial ingredients, unlike a wide range of vegan and non-vegan products. Customers who bought the product also note it didn't make them gassy unlike other protein powders, so that's definitely a plus!
BulkSupplements.com's Kidney Bean Extract
While adding kidney beans to your chili or salad is a great way to get protein, adding some to your daily smoothie, or even your coffee, is even easier. TANITA also lists kidney beans as one of the best sources of protein for building muscle, so definitely try BulkSupplement.com's kidney bean extract for your workout recovery.
Here are the best protein powders for losing weight:
Ora Organic's So Lean & So Clean Vegan Protein Powder
According to Prevention.com, a few of the best sources of protein for weight loss include pea protein.
Ora Organic’s protein powder boasts kale, acai, blueberries, rice, pea protein, hemp, flax, quinoa, and spirulina, for a nutrient-dense boost. Although the reviews note it isn't great when mixed with water, it's a smooth and tasty addition to your smoothies or shakes.
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic Max Protein Powder
Hemp is another protein source considered to be good for weight loss, according to Prevention. Manitoba Harvest Hemp Yeah! Organic Max Protein Powder is non-GMO, vegan, and made with ingredients that legitimately make it taste delicious, including bananas, cacao, and peanut butter. It's also B Corp-certified and made using all renewable energy, so you know it's good for the planet, too.
Navitas Organic Chia Seed Powder
Even though it was only labeled a "superfood" a few years ago, chia seeds are filled with fiber and protein — the perfect concoction for weight loss, according to Healthline. Navitas Organic Chia Seed Powder is said to have a mild-yet-nutty flavor, and it's filled with omega-3s too, which is a total win if you're fully vegan.