Is Vegan Teacher Kadie Diekmeyer Okay? Rumors of Her Death Might Be Exaggerated

Diekmeyer's main argument around veganism is that any other way of living contributes to animal cruelty and suffering. Vegetarianism is no exception to this rule; for example, someone asked about the difference between vegan and vegetarian, and she replied, "I'll get to the conclusion first: you must always be vegan, and never be vegetarian." Diekmeyer argues that being vegetarian is still paying for animals to suffer by consuming products such as cheese and milk.