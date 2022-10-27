Without humans and landscaped yards, leaves would be warmly welcomed wherever they fall, on the ground. As an integral part of nature, they decompose, rot, and decay into the humus floor of dirt or mulch. Animals like the roaming box turtle or swooping sparrow use them for for food, shelter, and nesting until they fully biodegrade.

That's why this fall, you can consider assisting the leaves in their natural cycle, instead of removing them from where they're supposed to be.