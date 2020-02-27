New York's Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect March 1: Everything New Yorkers Need to Know

If you are already living a low-impact lifestyle, you probably won't have any trouble adjusting to New York state's plastic bag ban, which officially goes into effect on March 1. Beginning this weekend, many retailers across New York will be prohibited by law from giving out free single-use plastic shopping bags — with some exceptions.

Even though the ban was announced nearly 10 months ago, there is still a lot of confusion surrounding exactly how the ban will work. So if you live or work in New York, read on for everything you need to know about the bag ban.