A new study examining the effects of phthalates, a common ingredient in everything from shampoo to food packaging, has consumers concerned. The researchers found that phthalates are linked to 100,000 premature deaths in the U.S. every year, mainly due to a newly-discovered correlation with heart disease.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the findings, as well as a guide to determining if products contain phthalates — many people are wondering if there are phthalates in Head & Shoulders shampoo , as well as other popular products.

Phthalates are linked to heart disease and premature deaths, according to a new study.

The study, published this week by researchers from New York University and the University of Iowa, was inspired by previously-observed increasing rates of endocrine-related deaths. Considering phthalates' effects on the endocrine system, the researchers decided to analyze urine samples from 5,303 adults who took part in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Survey from 2001 to 2010, with a fixation on those aged 55 to 64.

The researchers found that the subjects with the highest phthalate concentrations in their urine had a greater likelihood of dying of heart disease, as well as multiple other conditions, as compared to those with lower concentrations. However, high levels of the toxins did not appear to increase risk of death due to cancer, all according to a news release.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of people, both in the U.S. and globally, and cancer is the No. 2 killer in the U.S., as per Medical News Today. The study concluded that daily phthalate exposure may lead to an annual 100,000 premature deaths of Americans, mostly between the ages of 55 and 64, leading to yearly costs of up to $47 billion.

“Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease,” NYU’s Dr. Leonardo Trasande, lead author of the study, said in a statement. “Until now, we have understood that the chemicals connect to heart disease, and heart disease in turn is a leading cause of death, but we had not yet tied the chemicals themselves to death.”

“The evidence is undeniably clear that limiting exposure to toxic phthalates can help safeguard Americans’ physical and financial well-being,” Dr. Trasande added.