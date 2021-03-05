Treat Your Dry Winter Scalp with These Natural Remedies

Baking soda works to remove extra oils from your scalp that contribute to dandruff or a dry flaky scalp. Like ACV, it's also an antiseptic and balances the pH of your scalp, according to Luxy Hair. To incorporate it into your showering routine, put a little olive oil on your scalp, and mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with water. Then, spread the mixture — which should be a pasty consistency — onto your skin, and let it sit for up to 10 minutes before rinsing. Repeat twice weekly.