Treat Your Dry Winter Scalp with These Natural Remedies

Although it can be somewhat embarrassing to have white flakes donning the shoulders of your sweater, it's completely normal to suffer from dry scalp in the wintertime. You've probably felt more tightness and itchiness up there, or you've simply noticed more annoying white flakes scattered along your hairline than normal through the end of March, and The Mayo Clinic simply attributes this to cold weather and excessive dry heat (most likely from staying inside all day).
To combat those nasty flakes, though, try these natural scalp remedies.
Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar helps with dry scalp and dandruff. Per Very Well Health, it helps restore the pH balance of your scalp, and prevents the fungal growth associated with dandruff, it's an anti-inflammatory, and even adds shine to your hair. To use ACV, mix with with water in a spray bottle, and spritz it on your hair or scalp. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse, repeating this routine twice weekly. Also consider using Renpure plant-based Beauty Apple Cider Vinegar Clarify + Shine Scalp Serum.
Baking soda
Baking soda works to remove extra oils from your scalp that contribute to dandruff or a dry flaky scalp. Like ACV, it's also an antiseptic and balances the pH of your scalp, according to Luxy Hair. To incorporate it into your showering routine, put a little olive oil on your scalp, and mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda with water. Then, spread the mixture — which should be a pasty consistency — onto your skin, and let it sit for up to 10 minutes before rinsing. Repeat twice weekly.
Tea tree oil
Many believe that tea tree oil is a cure-all substance, and while we can't speak on all of its properties and benefits, it definitely helps with dry scalp and dandruff. It soothes scalp irritation and mitigates scalp flaking and itchiness. A study led by the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that a 5 percent tea tree oil mixture is effective in treating a flaky scalp. Pure tea tree oil is available at most pharmacies, and products like Harry's Scalp Scrub contain tea tree oil.
Aloe vera
You've most likely used aloe vera on a sunburn because of its anti-inflammatory properties, and it's useful for dry scalp for the same reasons. According to Byrdie, it soothes and moisturizes your dry scalp, and softens the hair cuticle, making for a reliable hair treatment — just make sure to pick up pure aloe from the store, or to harvest your own from an aloe plant. Use aloe by applying it directly to the scalp for 10 minutes before rinsing.
Eat your omega-3s
Although there are many external treatments that will help treat your dry scalp, there are also internal efforts you can make. Start by loading up on anything high in omega-3s (walnuts, chia seeds, flax oil, etc.) because according to NDTV, a dry scalp can show you're skipping out on these kinds of foods — make sure to get your fill.
Stay hydrated
It may sound like an obvious one, but dandruff shampoo brand, Head & Shoulders, maintains that drinking your recommended amount of water daily will help mitigate scalp dryness. Fill up your Nalgene, and start chugging.