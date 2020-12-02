The Best Natural Makeup Brands For Every Sustainable Beauty Queen

Perhaps one of the more glam makeup brands on this list is KVD Vegan Beauty, which was rebranded to include “vegan” in its title earlier this year. It's 100 percent cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and of course, vegan. However, it’s important to note that not all ingredients are natural — sadly it doesn't qualify for Sephora's Clean By Sephora section, though it's devoid of most notoriously harmful toxins such as parabens, sulfate, and phthalates.