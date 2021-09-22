The Most Common Causes of Fall Allergies and How to Avoid Them

According to Everyday Health , seasonal allergies caused by things like pollen, dust, mold, and mildew affect more than 35 million Americans every year. The most prevalent fall allergies are caused by weed pollination, and ragweed — the worst culprit of all.

Minor, though generally persistent symptoms of fall allergies include: coughing, scratchy throat, sneezing, postnasal drip, runny nose, itchy eyes, and sinus pressure that can cause headaches. Severe reactions can be fatal if left untreated and can involve labored breathing, asthma attacks, and swelling of the lips, mouth, or throat.

Here is a look into a few of the most common fall allergens: