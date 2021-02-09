Your Allergies May Be Getting Worse Due to Climate Change, Studies Show

In the '80s, allergy season in North America generally started around St. Patrick's Day in mid-March, according to NBC, but doctors have started noticing an influx of pollen-related allergy symptoms in mid-February , around Valentine's Day. Based on observations, scientists have concluded that "pollen season" has moved up by about 20 days on average since 1990, while pollen loads have increased by 21 percent, per findings recorded in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

Allergy season is now lasting much longer and getting worse, which scientists attribute to climate change — animals and plants alike now start to prepare themselves for spring weather earlier in the year, as temperatures start to rise in late winter. And when the temperature is warmer, pollen-producing plants start naturally releasing their pollen. Plants then continue to release their pollen as long as the temperatures are hot, and therefore, allergy season lasts much longer than it used to.

Meanwhile, pollen loads are higher than ever, because plants produce more pollen when exposed to higher levels of carbon dioxide (ahem, pollution!). Allergies have gotten especially worse further south, and have changed less in northern states and Canada, which is likely due to the temperature difference.

“This is a crystal clear example that climate change is here and it’s in every breath we take,” said lead author Bill Anderegg, a biologist and climate scientist at the University of Utah.