Everlane and Senreve to Test Out New Circular Plant-Based Leather

While we all know the social and environmental issues that come with fast fashion, the market for slow fashion is still growing. There are so many new kinds of materials gaining traction, from organic cotton to vegan silk.

And most recently, a company that makes circular plant-based leather started selling its product to major stores, such as Everlane and Senreve. Many are looking forward to how it minimizes the impact of traditional leather, and saves waste with a circular model.