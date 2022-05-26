These Sustainable Backpacks Are Cute and Eco-Friendly

Whether you're 16, 36, or 56, you'll always find good use in a backpack — even if you aren't going back to school, you might be be embarking on a trip across the country, or simply downtown to your local coffee shop. And even though there are a handful companies out there that make cute backpacks, many are made cheaply, using unfair labor practices and unsustainable materials. That's why we've compiled a list of our favorite sustainable backpacks, so you can feel good about what you're schlepping.