With "West Elm Caleb" Drama Behind Her, TikTok's Kate Glavan Shares Her "Green Routine" With Us (Exclusive)

GM: What about the most shocking information you’ve learned in research for your podcast?

KG: I would say the food and climate change episodes that we did, which kind of now turned into a series, because as you can imagine, there's so much to talk about.

We are so wrapped up in the U.S. context around our individual neoliberal actions. That's a lot of the ways that people feel like they're empowered to make a change. For a long time, I was trying to go zero waste. I was really stuck in these decisions in my head, and so absolved of interacting with the communities around me, or talking to other people about it, because I was so worried about my own actions and how they were affecting the planet — which is good, to have a base consciousness — however, I think that in the U.S., there's very few ways to act outside of yourself and outside of what you can afford.

Nothing is going to be a perfect action under capitalism, but I think we've been pushing and challenging our own ways that we buy stuff, cook, live. And I think that's been the most rewarding — to just feel like I now have a rationale for why I do everything the way I do, where for a while, it was kind of this militant, “no plastic, veganism, I’m good!” [mindset].