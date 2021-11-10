TikTok’s Pottery Boy Is a Crunchy Granola Dream

The TikTok creator who goes by the name Pottery Boy is a 24-year-old self-proclaimed "clay cowboy" who hails the capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria, Melbourne. According to The Daily Mail, he pursued pottery over 3.5 years ago when he decided to take his first wheel class with a friend. Although many of Pottery Boy's classmates were much older than he was, he deemed the experience of making clay creations and drinking tea alongside like-minded peers "magical."

Pottery Boy decided he wanted to continue potting, and rented his own pottery wheel. He began filming tutorials, and has since garnered over 400,000 TikTok and over 30,000 Instagram followers. After gaining notoriety, Pottery Boy launched a business called ' It's Claytime ,' which offers DIY home clay kits, and rented out two studios, where he now teaches classes. They have aesthetically pleasing brick walls and filled with plants — they make for an all-around perfect spot for the sensitive soul.

"I seek inspiration from the world around me, looking at objects and wondering how they'd look in pot form," he told The Daily Mail. "It takes around 10 to 20 minutes to initially make the piece and then there is a lot of behind the scenes work too."

Take a look at a few of Green Matters' favorite Pottery Boy videos which we've rounded up below — his smooth techniques and good looks will literally break your heart.