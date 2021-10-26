Brad the Boxer, aka Just Brad, Might Be TikTok’s Hottest and Happiest Vegan Chef (Exclusive)

It’s impossible not to feel joy when watching TikToks posted by Brad the Boxer , a vegan chef with nearly 1 million followers on the app. Bradley Jimenez is the man behind the exuberant videos, which have gained popularity due to Jimenez’s delightful combination of infectious positive energy, speedy vegetable-chopping, awesome music choices, and — I can’t not say it — charming good looks.

But Jimenez, 29, is so much more than his ever-enduring smile that makes viewers wish they could swipe right and bring Brad the Boxer, aka Just Brad, to life. He’s a Florida-based personal chef, personal trainer, bodybuilder, and former MMA fighter with a unique vegan origin story, and he’s so grateful for his platform where he can inspire others to enjoy more plant-based meals.

We recently caught up with @bradtheboxer himself, where he shared his top tips for joyfully cooking vegan meals, the story behind the back injury that changed his life, and more.