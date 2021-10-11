Is William Shatner Vegan? The Actor Is a Longtime Animal Advocate

In 1966, Shatner’s role as Captain Kirk on the first Star Trek series introduced the world to space travel in a new and exciting way, so it’s only fitting that he will be among the four individuals aboard Blue Origin ’s New Shepard NS-18 rocket on Oct. 13, 2021. Though Shatner has been interested to travel into space for years now, Gulf News reports that he once refused a free ticket on Richard Branson’s offer of a trip into space on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Enterprise.

At the time, Shatner apparently feared that he “wouldn’t come back” and that he had to pay for his own ticket. Blue Origin’s successfully-manned flight in July of 2021 seems to have been proof enough for the 90-year-old actor to take a chance this time around. “I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” William Shatner said in a statement. Vegan or not, we wish him luck as he boldly goes where so few have gone before.