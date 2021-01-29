Is Betty White Vegan? Here's What We Know About the Animal Advocate's Diet

Is Betty White Vegan? Here's What We Know About the Animal Advocate's DietBy Andrew Krosofsky
Jan. 29 2021, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Betty White is one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. Besides the fact that she is a gifted actress and comedian, her career has been complemented by a lifetime of charity work and donations to many animal rights and animal advocacy groups. This passion has led to the long-standing rumor that Betty White is actually vegan, though many have dismissed this idea. Still, there must be something about Betty White’s diet that has contributed to her 99 years of life.
Is Betty White vegan?
There are an awful lot of people out there who believe Betty White is vegan, though that does not seem to be true. It’s a well-known fact that White has loved animals her entire life, according to Biography. And yet, many cannot say, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that this appreciation has caused her to change her diet or switch to a vegan lifestyle. Indeed, there is some rather compelling evidence to suggest that she is not entirely vegan.
What is Betty White’s diet?
According to So Yummy, White has been fairly vocal about the foods she most enjoys. She has expressed a love of French fries, potato chips, vodka, soda (specifically Diet Coke), and red licorice vines. All of those sound pretty vegan to us. Even Red Vines themselves are an animal-free product. However, one of the items on White's list is a decidedly un-vegan foodstuff: hot dogs.
To be fair, the interviews where White's mentions these foods never overtly mention anything about “all-beef franks” or the like. The hot dogs she is eating could be vegan dogs or even vegetarian dogs. After all, she celebrated her 93rd birthday six years ago with a completely vegan birthday cake, according to TODAY.
Betty White loves junk food.
According to Woman’s World, White has openly admitted that she isn’t much of a home cook but does have a pretty fattening and delicious recipe for chicken wings that involves a full cup of brown sugar. It makes one wonder if she merely cooks the wings for non-vegan relatives or eats them as well.
Vegan or not, there’s no denying that White loves her junk food, and for whatever reason, it seems to be that junk food that keeps her going. Most doctors would probably disagree with this sentiment, of course, but the proof is in the pudding.
Betty White loves animals.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, White has served as a trustee of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association for over 40 years. She has also worked with the Morris Animal Foundation, been associated with PETA, and still works closely with the Los Angeles ASPCA.
These aforementioned organizations represent only a piece of the charitable work that White has done on behalf of animals. She is an outspoken and devoted advocate of zoos — institutions that she believes educate the public and conserve endangered species in equal measure, though many other animal activists would disagree. In her interview with Smithsonian Magazine, White spoke passionately on the controversial subject of zoos:
“So many people have a closed mind on zoos. They think no animal should be in captivity, they should all be in the wild in their own habitat. Well, of course, that is a myth. Humans have already taken their habitat; many species have no wild habitat anymore...What they learn from the captive animals they can apply to the populations in the wild. In many cases, species are still around that would not be without zoos.”
In the end, it matters very little whether Betty White is fully vegan, partially vegan, or not vegan at all. In my opinion, her passion, dedication, and her actions on behalf of the animals she loves are proof enough of her sincerity.