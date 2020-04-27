Here's Why Chicago's Horse-Drawn Carriage Ban Is So Important

Many believe that horse-drawn carriages are totally humane — for example, at Chicago's City Council, Dr. Dennis French spoke up and said the horses are allegedly frequently inspected for red flags , including: health concerns, the harnesses, which he considers to be up-to-code, and the stable conditions, which reportedly did not raise concern, according to The New York Times. However, animal rights activists believe these statements to be totally false.

“These animals suffer due to harsh working conditions, often experiencing chronic medical problems, including respiratory ailments and lameness, which are exacerbated by standing on hard surfaces for long periods and forced to pull overloaded carriages,” Block said in a statement during the meeting.

PETA has also been in favor of the ban since the debates began.