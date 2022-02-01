Is Tom Brady Vegan? What We Know About the Newly-Retired Athlete's Diet

Right after games, he usually has a recovery shake filled with plant-based protein and almond milk. Then for dinner after games, Brady typically goes for an 80/20 plate featuring salmon, lentils, and vegetables; if he’s not playing that day, he usually has a completely plant-based dinner.

His dessert of choice is dark chocolate, and when he has a hankering for a snack, he usually goes for nuts, seeds or more protein shakes.