9 Inspiring Olympians Who Swear by Their Plant-Based Diets

Carl Lewis is one of the world’s most famous Olympians. With nine gold medals under his belt, he stands among some of the greats. According to PETA, he attributes much of that success to plant-based eating. Lewis was vegetarian when he won his first four gold racing medals in 1984 and turned vegan in the 1990s. In fact, according to The Guardian, Lewis' most successful race at the age of 30 was due to his vegan diet.

In fat, Carl Lewis recently partnered with plant-based milk company Silk on the Silk Team Protein initiative to provide $10,000 in donations to HBCU track and field programs.