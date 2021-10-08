What Is a Whole Foods, Plant-Based Diet?

At its core, a whole foods diet is one that emphasizes eating unprocessed or minimally processed foods. There are variations on this diet, as there are with many of its types, but the one we will be focusing on is that of a whole foods, plant-based diet, which follows the idea that plant-based foods in their pure, unadulterated forms are the best for you. There are some whole foods diets that incorporate meat, fish, eggs, and dairy into the equation, but those products are often more processed than many people realize.