Is Sanjay Gupta Vegan? Unpacking the ‘Jeopardy’ Guest Host’s Cure for Heart Disease

Dr. Gupta has often spoken about the health benefits of switching to a vegan diet, especially when it comes to heart disease . According to The Kitchn , Dr. Gupta considers heart disease a foodborne illness and believes that the cure is ending this particular malady is shifting to a strict plant-based diet . He admits that switching to the vegan path is not an easy one, however, especially for average Americans.

According to a conversation with Chatelaine, Dr. Gupta believes that switching over to a balanced plant-based diet would be the best way to handle your heart health, especially if you are already suffering from heart disease. However, he told the outlet that even just reducing the amount of meat in your diet can lead you on the right path.

Basically, Dr. Gupta endorses a strict vegan diet — but it is unclear whether the doctor practices what he preaches.