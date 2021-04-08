Is a Vegan Diet Effective in Lowering Cholesterol?

Ah, cholesterol: the ultimate double-edged sword of bodily substances. It comes in good and bad varieties, is tied to heart health, cell health, and hormonal health, and is a necessary evil that our bodies make on their own. Thus, any added cholesterol is often considered to be a recipe for heart attacks, stroke, and other cardiovascular symptoms. There are many dietary means of decreasing the amount of cholesterol in our bodies, but will a vegan diet lower cholesterol on its own?

Will a vegan diet lower cholesterol?

When done properly, yes, a vegan diet can generally lower one's cholesterol, since plant-based foods do not contain any cholesterol — but that of course depends on the individual. Nevertheless, it's always best to consult a doctor or dietitian before abruptly altering your diet in any way. Well-planned plant-based diets are widely considered healthier than diets heavy in animal products, but your doctor and dietitian can advise you on the best ways to switch to such a diet, rather than just going cold turkey — or tofurkey, as the case may be.

According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), vegan diets have been shown to lower total cholesterol levels. In fact, when compared to omnivorous diets, plant-based diets have come out ahead in more than 49 separate studies. These same studies have shown that eating vegan can lower LDL or “bad cholesterol” by between 15 and 30 percent.

Studies reported by Medical Xpress indicate that switching to a vegan or even vegetarian diet is enough to lower cholesterol to some degree. When compared to omnivorous eaters, those who switched to vegetarian and vegan diets lowered their cholesterol by several metrics.

Cholesterol levels are generally measured in terms of milligrams per deciliter. Adopting a vegetarian or vegan diet lowered cholesterol levels in several studies by a factor of 3.6 milligrams per deciliter and 3.4 milligrams per deciliter, respectively.

