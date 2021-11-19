Nina Dobrev Quit Eating Fish for Sustainability Reasons — but Is She Vegan?

Nina Dobrev is not vegetarian, though as of earlier this year, she was thinking of going vegan — more on that later.

In her episode of Harper’s Bazaar's YouTube show Food Diaries, released in May 2021, Nina Dobrev begins explaining the variations in her unique diet by stating, unequivocally, “My diet varies a lot.” As of the recording of the interview, Dobrev was not a vegetarian, though she apparently tried it out briefly back in 2011, according to Us Weekly. However, her breakfast choices give insight into the types of foods she enjoys and some of the things she avoids on any given day of the week.