The Best Alternatives to Dairy Milk for Baking

Almond milk might be the most popular non-dairy milk. It can also be used in a 1:1 ratio for dairy milk when it comes to baking and is nearly as high in vitamins and nutrients as the aforementioned soy milk, though it does not contain as much protein. It does, however, contain more water, which can evaporate quickly during baking, allowing baked goods to rise and set more quickly.

Note that unsweetened almond milk has zero sugars, so if you want something to mimic the slightly sweet taste of dairy milk, look for “low sugar” or “lightly sweetened” varieties in the grocery store.