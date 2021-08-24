Opinion: No, Hot Girls Don’t Drink Whole Milk

In response to the ever-worsening climate crisis, earlier this year, the food magazine Epicurious pledged to no longer print recipes using red meat. We love to see it!

Then, there’s New York Magazine’s Grub Street, which just published an opinion piece titled “Whole Milk Mounts Its Triumphant Comeback,” in which the writer applauds people who defiantly drink dairy milk during the current age of non-dairy supremacy.