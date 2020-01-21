What It’s Like to Create New Non-Dairy Products for a Major Company

After coming up with a concept for the new product, the team will head to the test kitchen to experiment. Things start simply — for example, when developing something like almond milk, the team will literally start out by blending up almonds with water.

“Our group will just really start with a blender and heating it up on a stove. We have a Ninja blender that will blend and heat at the same time,” Chavez says.

The process is a combination of trial and error, science, and art, according to Chavez, whose professional background is primarily in science. “Science has to be the backbone of everything that we do, because we’re trying to make a product for as many people as possible and it needs to be consistent. So the product needs to be grounded in trusted science,” he says.

But then, once the product is stable, the artistic aspect comes into play — that’s when the team can make tweaks to alter the flavor and texture. “How will a consumer use it?” Chavez asks himself at this point. “In what ways can we really delight a consumer and make sure that they really love our product?”