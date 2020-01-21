We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What It’s Like to Create New Non-Dairy Products for a Major Company

You know how every kid says that when they grow up, they want to be an ice cream taste tester for a living? I have to admit, sitting around tasting ice cream all day does genuinely sound pretty sweet — but those jobs are few and far between. Luckily for Luke Chavez, he was able to land a more realistic version of the elusive ice cream taste tester role — he’s the Senior Manager of Research & Innovation at Silk and its parent company. That means his job is to help develop Silk’s new non-dairy products, ranging from almond, oat, soy, and coconut-based milks to yogurts to creamers to Silk’s newest product: the first vegan heavy whipping cream (more on that later).

To learn more about how the Silk team develops new non-dairy items, Green Matters interviewed Chavez about all things product development. And yes, his job involves a lot of taste testing. 

silk-team-1579530614094.jpg
Source: Courtesy of Silk