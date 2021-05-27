What Happened at Fairlife Milk? It’s Been Two Years Since the Viral Video

In June 2019, undercover footage of appalling animal abuse at a dairy farm that supplied milk to Fairlife went viral, prompting many customers to boycott the “ultrafiltered” milk company that had claimed to care about animal welfare.

Now, as we come up on the two-year anniversary of the Fairlife milk animal abuse controversy, many are wondering exactly what happened at Fair Oaks Farms, why exactly people are boycotting Fairlife, and what they can do to stop animal abuse.