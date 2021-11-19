Big Cat Rescue: Is This Animal Rescue As Ethical As the Baskins Make It Out to Be?

The cat's living conditions aren't grade-A, either. Per Insider, the cat's cages tiny, and many are crammed into the same ones at once. She also fed them expired meat from Wal-Mart, and has a reported history of breeding and selling exotic animals. So is she much worse than Exotic himself?

"In my opinion, Carole Baskin was just as bad as Joe," reality TV show producer, Rick Kirkham, stated in the pilot episode. "They were both, you know, taking advantage of exotic animals to make money."